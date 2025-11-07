Riley Green finds an 'Ol' Stray Dog'

There's a new Riley Green track out now, thanks to Apple Music's new Lost & Found series.

Apple Music unearths an uncut gem from a Nashville songwriter, then matches it with an artist who brings it to life.

In this case, the song is "Ol' Stray Dog," which was written by Jon Randall and Erik Dylan in January 2019.

“I've always been a huge fan of Erik,” Riley says. “He knows my style of music, and 'Ol' Stray Dog' was certainly one of those that was right up my alley. Lost & Found has given us another motivation to go find songs.”

As you might imagine, Riley's version is a hit with both songwriters.

“Riley's the guy on this,” Erik says. “He's for sure the guy, he sounds like he wrote it, he sounds like he's lived it.”

Jon agrees: “I absolutely love that Riley liked this song enough to try it on. I may be partial because I'm a fan, but I think it fits him like a glove. I sure am thankful that it landed in his world. I guess sometimes an old stray dog can find a home.”

You can check out both the demo and Riley's version of "Ol' Stray Dog" via Apple Music.

