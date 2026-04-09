Reba's awards show darling 'Trailblazer' could now win an award

"Talk about a trailblazer," Reba McEntire sings on her collaboration with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. Well, talk about a full-circle moment, as the Country Music Hall of Famer picks up an ACM nod for the song she launched on the 2025 show.

"From debuting the song together at last year's #ACMawards, to now being nominated, #Trailblazer has had such an amazing ride," Reba wrote on Instagram. "So thrilled to receive this @acmawards nomination alongside @mirandalambert & @laineywilson!"

"Trailblazer" is up for music event of the year. But Reba's not only nominated with Miranda, she's also competing against her, since Miranda's in the running with Chris Stapleton for "A Song to Sing," as well.

Miranda and Lainey co-wrote "Trailblazer" with Brandy Clark, who went on to tailor a new version and perform it during February's Grammys with Reba and Lukas Nelson.

Of course, Reba hosted 2025's 60th anniversary show live from Frisco, Texas. We're all waiting to find out who'll host the 61st ACMs, which stream live on Prime Video May 17, this year live from Las Vegas.

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