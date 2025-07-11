Reba's already working on winning the next season of 'The Voice'

What's Reba McEntire up to this summer? Well, for one thing, she's already back at work shooting the next season of NBC's The Voice.

"Back in my other Happy Place," she quipped on Instagram, referencing her sitcom, which is also on NBC.

"I’ve got my game face on and I’m ready to WIN," she continues. "Just wait til y’all hear the incredible voices of Season 28!"

Included in the post is a photo of Reba sitting in her iconic red chair on The Voice set.

Reba joined the show as a coach for season 24 in 2023 and competed in the next two seasons before taking a break in season 27.

