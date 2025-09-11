Reba McEntire is a 2025 Paley Center honoree

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz and Bill Lawrence, the writer, producer and director behind Ted Lasso and Shrinking, will be feted as well.
"Ever since I was a little girl watching Annie Oakley on our black and white TV in Oklahoma, I was captivated by the magic of media and entertainment," Reba says. "Back then, I could never have imagined seeing myself on that screen. I'm grateful for all the opportunities I've had, and it means so much to me to receive this honor from the Paley Center."
The celebration will take place Nov. 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. You can find out more at PaleyCenter.org.
