Reba McEntire to induct Suzy Bogguss into the Opry

Reba McEntire will do the honors as Suzy Bogguss is officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in January.

Suzy's friend Kathy Mattea surprised her with the invitation to become a member of the Opry cast Oct. 11 after her own induction.

She'll be back on Jan. 16, along with Terri Clark, who was there for Kathy's induction as well. Look for more artists to be added to the lineup as the date approaches.

In 1988, the ACM named Suzy top new female vocalist of the year after the release of her debut album, Somewhere Between. In 1992, the Country Music Association gave her its horizon award, which is now known as new artist of the year.

Suzy's best known for hits like "Aces," "Outbound Plane," "Letting Go" and "Drive South" from the early '90s. Her latest album is 2023's Prayin' for Sunshine.

