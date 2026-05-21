Reba has a new song on the way, and it's gonna 'Hurt'

It's bound to "Hurt Like That" after "One Night in Tulsa," in the musical world of Reba McEntire.

"I'm so excited to share that I have another brand new song coming out THIS FRIDAY!" the legend revealed on her socials. "I can't wait for y'all to hear 'Hurt Like That.'"

Reba's new track arrives on schedule, after she revealed plans in April to unveil a new song each month as part of a "digital music capsule" with tracks from her massive catalog.

"Hurt Like That" is the focus of the second one, following April's "One Night in Tulsa."

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