Ready for Christmas? Brad Paisley's already 'Counting Down'

Brad Paisley's "Counting Down the Days" (Loaded Goat Records/UMG)
By Stephen Hubbard
Brad Paisley is "Counting Down the Days" to Hallmark Channel's 16th Countdown to Christmas.
That's the name of the new song Brad co-wrote for the campaign, which features him prominently as he performs on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Hallmark's annual parade of holiday movies starts Oct. 17. A Grand Ole Opry Christmas will premiere over Thanksgiving weekend, on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. 

Brad appears in the film and wrote two more songs for it, as well.

You can check out Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas promo and schedule now, and stream Brad's "Counting Down the Days," too.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!