Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus loves a family costume; Brantley Gilbert does not

Jay DeMarcus' two kids are teenagers now, and the Rascal Flatts hitmaker says he misses the days when Madeline DeMarcus and Dylan DeMarcus were willing to do family Halloween costumes along with mom Allison DeMarcus.

"I loved when we all dressed up as Star Wars characters," Jay recalls. "That was my favorite. She was Princess Leia, I was Han Solo, and [we] had a little Obi-Wan and a little Yoda. It was fun."

On the other hand, Brantley Gilbert isn't quite the costume connoisseur that Jay is. But with three kids ranging in age from 1 to 7, he's leaving some room to be flexible.

"My wife is big into costumes for Halloween, so I can only imagine what’s gonna go down this year with costumes," Brantley says. "I’m not much of a costume guy."

"I like to see everybody else do their thing and have a good time," he continues. "But who knows? Dad may have to put on a costume before it’s over with, but as of right now, I don’t plan to."

Brantley's youngest, Abram Howell Gilbert, celebrated his first birthday on Oct. 11, while Braylen Hendrix Gilbert is 6 and big brother Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert will be 8 on Nov. 11.

