Priscilla Block books a headlining run to promote her new album, 'Things You Didn't See'

"I couldn't be more excited to be teaming up with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour to bring my new record, Things You Didn't See, to life onstage," Priscilla says. "I can promise you that this tour will be unlike anything you've seen from me before, so trust me when I say you don't want to miss it."
Presales are underway now, before tickets become available to the public on Aug. 27, the same day she's set to perform "You're Breaking My Heart (Cecilia)" on NBC's Today show.
