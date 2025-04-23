Post Malone and Shaboozey dominate AMA noms with their country cred

Post Malone is the second most-nominated artist at the 2025 American Music Awards, on the strength of his foray into country music. In addition to his country noms, he's also up for artist, album, song and collaboration in the all-genre categories.

Newcomer Shaboozey makes an impressive showing as well, with seven nods, including new artist, song, social song and favorite music video in the general categories, riding the momentum of "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

Beyoncé gets some Cowboy Carter love too, with an all-genre album nom, as well as favorite country album recognition. She's also a contender for favorite female country artist.

Jennifer Lopez will host the 2025 AMAs live from Las Vegas on Monday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Here's the complete rundown of the country categories, with fan voting open online now:

Favorite male country artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Shaboozey

Favorite female country artist

Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney



Favorite country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band



Favorite country album

Beyoncé -- Cowboy Carter

Jelly Roll -- Beautifully Broken

Megan Moroney -- Am I Okay?

Post Malone -- F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey -- Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going



Favorite country song

Jelly Roll -- "I Am Not Okay"

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph -- "High Road"

Luke Combs -- "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen -- "I Had Some Help"

Shaboozey -- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

