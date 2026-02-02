Post Malone & Jelly Roll sign up for a second summer of stadiums in 2026

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are teaming up for a second round of The BIG A** Stadium Tour in 2026.

Part 2 will kick off April 10 in Fort Lauderdale at the Tortuga Music Festival, making 25 stops before it wraps July 28 in Salt Lake City. In addition to major music festivals like Stagecoach, the superstars will headline football stadiums in Baton Rouge, Tampa, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Toronto, Nashville and more.

Country newcomer Carter Faith will open the dates.

More than 1 million fans saw the inaugural edition of the trek, which brought in more than $170 million.

You can sign up now for presales, which start Friday. Tickets for The BIG A** Stadium Tour Part 2 go on sale to the public Feb. 10.

