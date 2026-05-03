Post Malone & Jelly Roll cancel first few weeks of Big A** Stadium Tour Part 2

Post Malone is the latest artist to scrap tour dates this summer, following high-profile cancelations by pop stars Meghan Trainor and Zayn Malik. The first six shows of his Big A** Stadium Tour Part 2 with Jelly Roll, which were to have started May 13, have now been called off: The tour will now start June 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In an Instagram Story post captured by Complex, Posty wrote, "Looking at the upcoming schedule after Stagecoach, I came to the realization that what we're trying to do, and what's possible, isn't really lining up. The truth is, I promised y'all beautiful people new music, and I don't have the time to finish it before tour starts. We ain't ready for tour just yet, so I'm making the decision to push the tour back about 3 weeks to get this music done."

Posty had previously been teasing a 40-track album called The Eternal Buzz. He went on to write that he's been "making some bada** s*** for this double album… and I can't wait to perform for y'all again."

He also hinted that some of his new music, at least, may feature him returning to his rap roots. He added, "And to a lot of little stinkers that think I've forgotten about old Stoney, I haven't." Stoney was the title of his 2016 debut.

Variety notes that according to recent reports, ticket sales have been "soft" for several dates on the tour, as opposed to last year's Big A** Stadium Tour, which completely sold out. Neither Post Malone or Jelly Roll have released an album since 2024, which may explain why Post is eager to put out new music ahead of the tour.

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