Pop success with JoBros? It could 'Happen to' Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson has his biggest pop hit yet with "Happen to Me," thanks to it going viral on TikTok. Russell says he's not sure why, but he's just riding the wave.

"I always just want to do big things. ... We're just following the song, really. Like, it's just kind of taken off by itself," he says. "And it started in country, yes. I just made a stupid dance on TikTok and now ... I get tagged in it all the time, which is amazing."

He shares that he's "got a version with the Jonas Brothers now," noting, "It's wild."

Russell released the new studio version of the song with JoBros on Oct. 31. The collab came about when Russell appeared onstage with the brothers in Detroit in August.

"They asked me to be one of their special guests. You know, they have a special guest every night. They've had everybody, I mean, so many people, so, [I'm] honored to be that," Russell tells ABC Audio. "And I brought a girl on my team, Daniella, grew up with them."

"And I was like, 'Yo, what if while we're there, we just float the idea of a feature on "Happen To Me?"'" he continues. "And so she kinda, she was dropping a couple [hints], I was [too], and they were just like, they were all about it. 'Cause like, [the song] was — it still is — just, like, going."

"So, why would they not just hop on?" Russell asks. "It's like a free ride to the top for them."

Previously, Russell also found success on the pop side with "I Remember," his collaboration with Cheat Codes.

