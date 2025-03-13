Parmalee is 'stretching out a little bit' on 'Fell in Love with a Cowgirl'

Parmalee's looking to continue the domination of the airwaves that's given them four number ones in a row — most recently with 2024's "Gonna Love You" — with their new single, "Cowgirl."

It's part of their forthcoming album, Fell in Love with a Cowgirl.

"It's short and sweet," lead singer Matt Thomas tells ABC Audio. "Seven songs. We're not gonna overload you with 35 songs. It's seven songs, it's —" "Full of bangers!" bandmate Barry Knox interjects, as Matt agrees. "Yeah, full of bangers and songs that we love."

"Obviously radio songs, songs that are vibes and ... it's a good flow of where we are and we're, you know, stretching out a little bit," Matt continues. "It's not the same old, same old, but we'll get you there. We'll get you from this record to the next record and take you on a ride."

That ride begins April 4, when the full Fell in Love with a Cowgirl album arrives.

