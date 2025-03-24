Parker McCollum's ready with his self-titled fifth album

Parker McCollum's fifth studio album will arrive this summer, he announced over the weekend during his third consecutive sold-out show at the Houston Rodeo.

Simply titled Parker McCollum, the record's set to drop June 27.

“It is the best thing I’ve ever done," he reflects. "This record is honest, this record is raw, this record is 1,000% authentic Parker, and it feels really good to get back to writing and recording songs like I always wanted to.”

Parker had a hand in writing all the songs on the record, save for two covers, though he hasn't revealed the track listing yet.

