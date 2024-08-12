Parker McCollum + Hallie Ray welcome first child

Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray, welcomed their first child, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, on Aug. 8.



Hallie shared the news via an Instagram carousel featuring photos of their baby boy swaddled in a blanket and donning a customized sleepsuit.



"Mom & Dad forever! I love you Hallie Ray and I love our Major Man!" Parker commented on Hallie's post.



In a post on social platform X, the "Pretty Heart" singer added, "I'm a daddy now yall! God is so good! Momma and baby are healthy and home!"



Parker and Hallie announced their pregnancy Feb. 7.



"God's little blessing. We love you so much already, Baby M!" Hallie captioned her announcement post.

Parker's currently on the final leg of his 2024 Burn It Down Tour, with upcoming stops in Nampa, Bend, Ridgefield, College Station and Corpus Christi.



For tickets, visit parkermccollum.com.

