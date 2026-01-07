The Opry Goes Dolly as the icon turns 80

Dolly Parton will turn 80 on Jan. 19, and the Grand Ole Opry is planning a major celebration.

For the fourth year in the row, the country music institution will put on a special Opry Goes Dolly show Jan. 17 at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill and Rhonda Vincent are just some of the artists set to play, with a focus on Dolly's hits from the '80s. Lainey's frequent co-writer, Trannie Anderson, will make her Opry debut, as well.

Dolly is not set to be part of the show.

It will also be a full-fledged party, with baked goods made from Dolly's Duncan Hines mixes, a huge card fans can sign, signature Dolly drinks at the bars and a Dolly impersonator on the Plaza.

The Opry Shop's also launching a special 80 Years of Song collection in the icon's honor.

As a gift to Dolly, the Opry's donating $5 from every ticket sold to her Imagination Library, which mails out free books to children across the U.S. and beyond.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.