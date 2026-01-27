'One Battle After Another,' 'Sinners' among top BAFTA 2026 nominees

Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson in 'One Battle After Another.' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lights, camera, awards season.

Nominees for the 2026 British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs — colloquially referred to as the British Oscars — were announced Tuesday ahead of the awards ceremony next month on Feb. 22.

One Battle After Another leads the way with 14 nominations total, including a leading actor nod for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Other films with multiple nominations include Sinners with 13, followed by Hamnet and Marty Supreme with 11 each.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts also highlighted first-time performance category nominees including Robert Aramayo, Odessa A'zion, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, Michael B. Jordan, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Stellan Skarsgård and Teyana Taylor.

See below for a list of more top 2026 BAFTA Awards nominees:

Best film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Leading actor

Robert Aramayo - I Swear

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Supporting actress

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Emily Watson - Hamnet

Supporting actor

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Peter Mullan - I Swear

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Director

Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet - Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony

My Father's Shadow

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film not in the English language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.