Old Dominion's throwing a 'Barbara'-inspired party at Odie's

Old Dominion's getting ready for one of the busiest nights ever at their Midtown Nashville bar, Odie's, as the band treats fans to an unexpected concert.

"Surprise! We couldn't let Barbara week go by without throwing a party," they announced on their socials. "Pop-up show this Wednesday (8/27) at @odiesbar! Doors at 5pm, music at 7pm. 21+ only, first come first serve."

If you'd like to skip the line, the bar's official Instagram account is running a contest that ends Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT that could put you at the very front.

OD's sixth studio album, Barbara, arrived Aug. 22. It features 13 tracks, including their new single, "Making Good Time."

After their Odie's pop-up, the CMA and ACM group of the year will continue their How Good Is That World Tour Friday at The Colosseum at Caesars in Windsor, Canada.

