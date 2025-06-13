New Elvis Presley box set to highlight The King's '70s Los Angeles studio sessions

A new box set dedicated to Elvis Presley's '70s studio sessions in Los Angeles will be released in August.

The set, Sunset Boulevard, is a digital and five-CD collection of songs from The King's recording sessions and rehearsals at RCA's Los Angeles studios between 1970 and 1975. The set includes 89 rarities, with over half of them previously unreleased in the U.S.

Songs on the album include alternate takes of Elvis classics like "Separate Ways," "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" and "Burning Love," the latter of which is out now on digital outlets.

In addition, the set’s first two CDs, made up of new and never-before-heard mixes, will be released as a separate two-CD set, as well as a two-LP vinyl set.

All formats will be released Aug. 1 and are available for preorder now.

And to celebrate the release, Graceland's Guest House in Memphis will host a special Sunset Boulevard listening party on Aug. 13 as part of Elvis Week 2025, featuring a Q&A with yet-to-be announced guests. Tickets are on sale at ElvisWeek.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.