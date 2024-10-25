NFL injury tracker Week 8: Jayden Daniels game-time decision, Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, Tee Higgins questionable

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will be a game-time decision after returning to practice following a rib injury suffered in Week 7.
"We will assess how he feels over the next 48 hours, but we really pushed it today," said Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.
Daniels left in the first quarter last week against the Carolina Panthers after taking a couple of hard shots after running with the ball on Washington's first drive of the game. He grabbed at his ribs while getting up after a tackle and was in pain on the sideline working with athletic trainers.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Daniels, who is listed as questionable, said he feels good and that, "I want to play, but not my decision."
Deebo Samuel practicing following hospitalization for pneumonia
The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to not have a depleted receiver room for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. With Brandon Aiyuk already out for the season, there's a chance that Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings could sit out, while tight end George Kittle is likely to play.
Samuel is recovering after being hospitalized with pneumonia on Sunday. He practiced on Thursday, a good sign, but head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't ready to declare Samuel good to go for the Cowboys game.
"Well the fact he was able to be out there and attempt some stuff, to me is good news," Shanahan told KNBR's Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland. "I remember having pneumonia in my early 20s and I did not feel like I could even walk down stairs about a week later.
"So, there's all different types of levels of it. He's doing much better than, what I've learned is pneumonias can be a little bit different. He had kind of a little bit of an unusual one, but he's doing good enough that he was able to practice today, and hopefully that will continue getting better. And hopefully he'll be able to help us out on Sunday."
Jennings is dealing with a hip injury, and while he's not a candidate to go on injured reserve, it's likely he won't suit up this week as he's been designated as doubtful.
"Expect to get him back after the bye week," Shanahan said of Jennings. "Haven't ruled him out yet for this week, but definitely would say he's doubtful. I'd be surprised if he won't be back after the bye week."
Kittle, meanwhile, has been working through a foot sprain but was at Thursday's practice in a limited capacity.
Tua Tagovailoa cleared to return vs. Cardinals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and will play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday.
Tagovailoa returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and was a full participant on Thursday, which included contact. It's the first time he took part in practice since suffering a concussion in Week 2, his third in two years.
Following his upgraded status, Tagovailoa was able to meet with an independent neurological consultant to get full clearance from concussion protocol and return to action.
Tee Higgins questionable with quad injury
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was added to the team's injury report Friday with a quad injury. He was limited during practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Higgins was out for the first two weeks of the season while dealing with a hamstring injury. His status will be monitored over the weekend before determining whether he will be able to play.
Toe injury bothering Bucky Irving
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were without running back Bucky Irving for a second straight day at practice on Thursday and he is listed questionable for Sunday.
The rookie running back has been a key part of the Tampa offense this season. Irving has picked up 351 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in three of their past four games.
Should Irving be unable to go versus the Atlanta Falcons, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will get the workload in the backfield.
Here's the rest of the Week 8 injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their reports.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
T Melkhi Becton (concussion): out
TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring): out
DT Byron Young (hamstring): out
CINCINNATI BENGALS
WR Tee Higgins (quad): questionable
BALTIMORE RAVENS
RB Rasheen Ali (ankle): out
RB Keaton Mitchell (knee): out
CB T.J. Tampa (ankle): out
CB Marlon Humphrey (knee): doubtful
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring): questionable
WR Zay Flowers (ankle): questionable
DT Travis Jones (ankle): questionable
CB Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness): questionable
CLEVELAND BROWNS
RB Jerome Ford (hamstring): out
S Ronnie Hickman Jr. (ankle): out
T Jedrick Willis (knee): out
LB Jordan Hicks (elbow/triceps): out
G Wyatt Teller (knee): questionable
TENNESSEE TITANS
CB L'Jarius Sneed (quad): out
T Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring): out
LB Cedric Gray (shoulder): out
QB Will Levis (right shoulder): questionable
RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring): questionable
DT T'Vondre Sweat (hip): questionable
DETROIT LIONS
WR Jameson Williams (suspended): out
G Christian Mahoganuy (illness): out
DE Joshua Paschal (illness): out
ARIZONA CARDINALS
DT Roy Lopez (ankle): out
DL Darius Robinson (calf/personal): out
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck): out
T Kelvin Beachum (groin): questionable
MIAMI DOLPHINS
DT Zach Sieler (eye): out
NEW YORK JETS
G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle): out
S Tony Adams (hamstring): doubtful
DL Leki Fotu (knee): out
S Ashtyn Davis (concussion): out
WR Allen Lazard (chest): doubtful
T Morgan Moses (knee): questionable
TE Kenny Yeboah (abdomen): questionable
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
WR Ja'Lynn Polk (concussion): out
G Layden Robinson (ankle): out
DT Daniel Ekuale (abdomen): questionable
CB: Jonathan Jones (shoulder/personal): questionable
G Michael Jordan (ankle): questionable
T Vederian Lowe (ankle): questionable
LB Raekwon McMillan (back): questionable
OL Sidy Sow (illness): questionable
LB Sione Takitaki (knee): questionable
DE Keion White (ankle): questionable
ATLANTA FALCONS
LB Troy Andersen (knee): out
S Justin Simmons (hamstring): doubtful
CB Antonio Hamilton (back): questionable
C Ryan Neuzil (knee): questionable
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
WR Mike Evans (hamstring): out
WR Chris Godwin (ankle): out
DT Greg Gaines (calf): out
S Tykee Smith (concussion): out
TE Payne Durham (calf): questionable
RB Bucky Irving (toe): questionable
WR Rakim Jarrett (knee): questionable
GREEN BAY PACKERS
CB Corey Ballentine (ankle): doubtful
C Josh Myers (wrist): questionable
LB Quay Walker (concussion): questionable
DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle): questionable
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
RB Travis Etienne (hamstring): questionable
LB Foye Oluokun (foot): questionable
DE Esezi Otomewo (calf): questionable
T Cam Robinson (concussion): questionable
S Andrew Wingard (knee): questionable
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
DE Genard Avery (foot): out
LB Jaylon Carlies (fibula/shoulder): out
DT DeForest Buckner (ankle): questionable
LB Cameron McGrone (elbow): questionable
HOUSTON TEXANS
LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee): out
S Jimmie Ward (groin): out
LB Henry To'oTo'o (concussion): questionable
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip): out
G Nick Saldiveri (shoulder): out
QB Derek Carr (oblique): doubtful
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
WR Derius Davis (hamstring): doubtful
WR Quentin Johnston (ankle): doubtful
OLB Joey Bosa (hip): questionable
WR DJ Chark (groin): questionable
TE Will Dissly (shoulder): questionable
TE Hayden Hurst (groin): questionable
WR Ladd McConkey (hip): questionable
LB Denzel Perryman (toe): questionable
BUFFALO BILLS
WR Curtis Samuel (pectoral): out
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle/pectoral): out
DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): out
RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring): doubtful
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
T Abraham Lucas (knee): out
WR DK Metcalf (knee): doubtful
CB Tre Brown (ankle): questionable
T George Fant (knee): questionable
DE Mike Morris (ankle): questionable
CB Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle): questionable
CAROLINA PANTHERS
WR Diontae Johnson (rib): out
S Jordan Fuller (hamstring): out
S James Robinson (knee): out
S Nick Scott (hamstring): out
WR Adam Thielen (hamstring): out
LB D.J. Wonnum (quad): out
QB Andy Dalton (right thumb): doubtful
RB Jonathon Brooks (knee): doubtful
CB Dane Jackson (hamstring): doubtful
OT Yosh Nijman (knee): questionable
LB Claudin Cherelus (hamstring): questionable
DT Jaden Crumedy (ankle): questionable
S Sam Franklin Jr. (foot): questionable
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder): questionable
LB Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin): questionable
RT Taylor Moton (elbow): questionable
DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee): questionable
TE Tommy Tremble (back): questionable
DENVER BRONCOS
S P.J. Locke (thumb): doubtful
T Alex Palczewski (ankle): questionable
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring): out
CB Jaylen Watson (ankle): out
DE Michael Danna (pectoral): out
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
G Dylan Parham (foot): out
WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle): questionable
TE Harrison Bryant (elbow): questionable
LB Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring): questionable
LB Kana'i Mauga (knee): questionable
CHICAGO BEARS
S Jaquan Brisker (concussion): out
CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring): out
T Larry Borom (ankle): questionable
RB Travis Homer (finger): questionable
DE Jacob Martin (toe): questionable
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
T Brandon Coleman (concussion): out
QB Jayden Daniels (rib): questionable
DE Dorance Armstrong (rib): questionable
DALLAS COWBOYS
CB DaRon Bland (foot): out
DE Micah Parsons (ankle): out
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist): out
TE John Stephens Jr. (knee): out
CB Caelen Carson (shoulder): questionable
LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder): questionable
LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
DL Kevin Givens (groin): out
WR Jauan Jennings (hip): out
K Jake Moody (right ankle): out
TE George Kittle (foot): questionable
S George Odum (knee): questionable
WR Deebo Samuel (wrist, illness): questionable
DB Deommodore Lenior (illness): questionable