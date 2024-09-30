Nate Smith + Avril Lavigne reunite for duet #2, "Can You Die From a Broken Heart"

Nate Smith has reunited with pop star Avril Lavigne for a second duet, "Can You Die From a Broken Heart."



Out now, the soaring ballad is the latest preview of Nate's forthcoming sophomore album, California Gold, which drops Friday.



"Getting the chance to work with one of your all-time favorite singers twice is humbling and such a pinch me moment," shares Nate. "Avril is an absolute powerhouse of a vocalist but equally as a human being. It's such a joy working with her, and I feel like I've learned a lot in the process."



Describing "Can You Die From a Broken Heart" as the "epitome of what a heartbreak ballad should feel and sound like," Nate says his favorite part of the song is the bridge "because it's so epic with the soaring ohs and feels" and reminiscent of his favorite Avril song, "I'm With You."



"I think this song will touch hearts in a deep and meaningful way," he says.



Nate and Avril's first duet, "Bulletproof," arrived in May.



Nate's currently on his headlining Through The Smoke Tour with upcoming stops in Isles of Palms, Chattanooga and Atlanta. Tickets are available now at natesmithofficial.com.

