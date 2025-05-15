Nashville notes: Tucker Wetmore's big debut + Brothers' Family Reunion

By Stephen Hubbard

Tucker Wetmore's new album, What Not To, is at #15 on the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart, making it the biggest debut by a country artist in 2025.

Maren Morris will be giving Australia and New Zealand a taste of her Dreamsicle Tour. The six dates kick off Jan. 30 in Perth and wrap Feb. 13 in Christchurch. Tickets go on sale May 20.

Tickets are on sale now for Brothers Osborne's annual fan club party during CMA Fest. Family Reunion 2025 will take place Friday, June 6, at Analog at Hutton Hotel.

