Nashville notes: Trace Adkins' new track + Charles Wesley Godwin's new 'Town'

Charles Wesley Godwin's new EP, Lonely Mountain Town, features collaborations with ERNEST and Scott Avett. Later this year he heads out with the Avett Brothers, after opening Luke Combs' stadium shows in 2024.

Trace Adkins is set to perform his new track, "What Color's Your Wild," on NBC's Today show Wednesday, March 5, before the song's video premieres on CMT later in the day.

The sophomore EP from Redferrin, titled Some City, Somewhere, is out now. The seven-song set is the follow-up to 2024's Old No. 7.

