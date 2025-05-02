Nashville notes: LOCASH's 'Wrong Hearts' + Rebecca Lynn Howard's return

LOCASH's follow-up to their #1 "Hometown Home" is "Wrong Hearts," from their new Bet the Farm album.

You can check out Rebecca Lynn Howard's first album in 15 years, I'm Not Who You Think I Am, now, as well as her new music video for "Strong." The two-time Grammy winner scored her biggest hit so far in 2002 with "Forgive."

If you missed Zach Top doing "I Never Lie" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, you can watch his performance on YouTube now.

