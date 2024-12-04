Nashville Notes: Relive the 'CMA Country Christmas' magic + Kacey Musgraves' apple-shaped vinyl

By Jeremy Chua

Missed Tuesday's airing of CMA Country Christmas on ABC? Fret not. You can experience the holiday magic now by watching performance videos on Country Music Association's YouTube channel or streaming the full show on Hulu and Disney+.

Kacey Musgraves has rolled out an apple-shaped 7-inch vinyl of her song "The Architect." "Even somethin' as small as a: specialty apple-shaped 7" vinyl," Kacey shared on social platform X, also alluding to the first line in the opening verse of "The Architect." You can check the vinyl out now at Kacey's merch store.

RECORDS Nashville artist Drew Green has dropped a music video for his original holiday song, "All I Want For Christmas Is An Open Bar." "'All I Want For Christmas is an Open Bar' is my first original Christmas song, and I had so much fun writing and producing it," Drew says in a release. "Open bars are fun anytime of year - who wouldn't want one on Christmas as well?! I hope everyone enjoys it!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

