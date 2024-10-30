Nashville Notes: Tiera Kennedy's 'Evergreen' + Mickey Guyton's Nashville show

By Jeremy Chua

Tiera Kennedy has dropped a two-track set, Evergreen, featuring the original title track and a cover of "Auld Lang Syne." "There's a special energy around Christmas that makes you want to turn on the fireplace, grab some hot chocolate, and cozy up and celebrate life with friends and family so I hope people feel that when they listen to this project," Tiera shares.

Mickey Guyton has announced that she's playing a show at Nashville's The Blue Room on Nov. 12. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT at Mickey's website.

Are you as much of a country boy as Luke Bryan? You can find out by taking a Mind of a Country Boy quiz now at lukebryan.com/mind-of-a-country-boy-quiz.

