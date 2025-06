John Morgan's follow-up to his #1 "Friends Like That" is the Carolina Blue track "Kid Myself."

The late Charley Pride's new album, Cover Story, arrives June 20, featuring his versions of classics like "Ring of Fire" and "Heartaches by the Number."

Nashville's Cannery Hall Mainstage will host the Honky Tonk Hangout June 4-5, featuring artists like Hailey Whitters, Jake Worthington and John Morgan starting at 2:30 p.m. CT each day.

