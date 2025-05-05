Nashville notes: Blake Shelton will 'Stay Country' + Jordan Davis' NYC 'Bar' stop

By Stephen Hubbard

Blake Shelton's follow-up to his 30th #1, "Texas," is "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" from his For Recreational Use Only album, which drops Friday, May 9.

If you missed Jordan Davis performing his new single, "Bar None," on Live with Kelly and Mark, you can check it out online.

Ingrid Andress, Runaway June, Maggie Rose and more have been added to the 10th anniversary Concert for Love & Acceptance on Monday, June 2, at Category 10 in downtown Nashville. Dasha, David Archuleta, Brooke Eden, Lindsay Ell and Ty Herndon are also set to play.

