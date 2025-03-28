Nashville notes: Alabama's Live in '25 + Tucker Wetmore's 'Casino'

By Stephen Hubbard

Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry will kick off Alabama's Live in Concert 25 tour April 17, with artists like Lorrie Morgan, Pat Green and Eddie Montgomery joining them as openers on more than a dozen dates.

Tucker Wetmore's final preview of his debut, What Not To, is the new track "Casino." The full album from the ACM new male artist of the year nominee drops April 25.

Cody Johnson teams up with Mexican singer/songwriter Carín León on the new track "She Hurts Like Tequila."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

