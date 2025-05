Tyler Hubbard teams up with DJ/producer Steve Aoki on the new track "Forget Tonight."

The debut single from Big Machine's Preston Cooper is "Weak," from his first album, Toledo Talkin', which comes out Aug. 29.

You can check out the new video for Tyler Braden's duet with Kaitlin Butts, "Might Be Dangerous," on YouTube.

