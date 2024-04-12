Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Avery Anna, Ryan Hurd + Vincent Mason

By Jeremy Chua

Avery Anna has dropped an autobiographical new breakup song, "Two Sides of the Story." "I felt a lot of closure writing this song. To me it conveys the acceptance after heartbreak when you truly know that no matter what happened, and who is to blame, the outcome is the same. All that's left to do at that point is move on," Avery reflects to the press.

"To a T" singer Ryan Hurd has teamed up with pop artist Sasha Alex Sloan for a ruminative new track, "Go to Bed Sober." Ryan and Sasha penned it with King Henry, and it's the follow-up release to "Midwest Rock & Roll."

Up-and-coming country singer/songwriter Vincent Mason's new track, "Livin' Proof," has arrived. "'Livin' Proof' was written about a heartache so bad that you become unrecognizable to your friends and even yourself," Vincent shares.

