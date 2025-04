Chris Lane teams up with Abby Anderson for the new duet "Fire We Found." You can check out the collab's music video on YouTube now.

State Road 13, the new EP from newcomer Jordan Fletcher, is set to arrive April 18. It features his new track, "What Do I Know."

Kassi Ashton's "Ride or Die Radio" is the latest preview track from her expanded album, Made from the Dirt: The Blooms, which drops April 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.