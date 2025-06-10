Nashville notes: Zac Brown 'Ain't Worried About It' + Joe Nichols' Platinum collection

Joe Nichols picked up a double Platinum certification for his hit "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off" at his recent Fan Appreciation Party at Nashville's Troubadour Theatre. "Sunny and 75," "Yeah," "Brokenheartsville" and "Gimme That Girl" were all certified Platinum, as well.

"I Ain't Worried About It" is the new radio single from Zac Brown Band.

Waymore's Outlaws will celebrate what would have been the 88th birthday of their boss — the legendary Waylon Jennings — with a show in the Neon Steeple at Chief's on Broadway on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now.

