Nashville notes: The War And Treaty on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' + Dustin Lynch's Pool Situation

The War And Treaty's Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter are set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday. You can catch it at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.



Dustin Lynch is bringing his Pool Situation to Lazy Gators in Lake Ozark, Missouri, on July 21. You can check out Dustin's announcement on social platform X and grab tickets now on Eventbrite's website.



Kip Moore hopped on Instagram to share with fans his candid thoughts on social media and the reason behind his absence. "I'm terrible with social media. I truly loathe it. When I'm immersed in something, my last thought is hey get this. I've always told whoever is there to grab pics or video, you better get the shot the 1st time around cause I can't do it again. I've always felt extremely uncomfortable 'doing' something for the camera," he says. "I see how everything works now, and I'm aware I'll get phased out among the new generation wanting 'content' with unreleased songs and constant pandering to the camera with short tiktoks while making love to the camera for 15secs lip syncing to a new track." You can read the full post on Kip's Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.