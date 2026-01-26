Nashville notes: Shenandoah's 'Sunday' #1 + ERNEST's new track

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Hatch Show Print, Historic RCA Studio B and the Haley Gallery are all closed Monday and Tuesday due to extreme winter weather in Nashville.

During the recent Crash My Playa festival, classic country band Shenandoah presented Luke Bryan with a plaque commemorating their rerecording of "Sunday in the South" with Jason Aldean hitting #1 on the all-genre iTunes chart.

ERNEST kicked off his Live from the South Tour Jan. 22 in Jackson, Wyoming, ahead of the release of his new track, "Lorelei," on Friday.

