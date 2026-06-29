Nashville notes: Shania Twain, Frank Ray + Carter Faith's duets

New artists Carter Faith and Wyatt Flores have teamed up on the new duet, "Nothin' Better to Do," which is out now. It'll appear on Carter's Cherry Valley Forever deluxe edition, which drops July 24.

The new five-track EP from Frank Ray, Good for the Soul, is out now. The "Country'd Look Good on You" hitmaker co-wrote the tracks "Lookin' Out for Me" and "Hard to be a Hero," while Tracy Lawrence joins him on the title cut.

You can check out Shania Twain's duet with Tanya Tucker on "Little Miss Twain," the title track of her new album that comes out on July 24.

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