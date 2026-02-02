Nashville notes: Reba's 'Trailblazer' redux + 'The Gray House' soundtrack

By Stephen Hubbard

If you liked the update of "Trailblazer" Reba McEntire performed on Sunday's Grammys with Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson, the new "Dream Chaser Version" is available to stream now.

The soundtrack of the new Amazon Civil War drama The Gray House, starring Mary-Louise Parker, will arrive Feb. 26, featuring new songs from Lainey Wilson, Shania Twain, Willie Nelson and others.

Cody Johnson kicks off his 2026 tour Friday with two nights at Birmingham's Legacy Arena.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos