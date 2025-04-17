Nashville notes: Pam Tillis subs for Lorrie Morgan + the Opry's troop salute

Lorrie Morgan is canceling all her appearances for the next two weeks as her husband undergoes treatment for mouth cancer. Pam Tillis will fill in for her on the Alabama tour.

Craig Morgan, Scotty Hasting and Rhonda Vincent are just some of the artists who'll play the Grand Ole Opry's Salute the Troops show May 20, honoring 250 years of the U.S. Army.

Grand Ole Opry stars The Isaacs join Autumn Nelon on her new single, "God Won't," which comes out Friday. It's her first new music since losing her family, the Grammy-nominated The Nelons, in a plane crash last summer.

