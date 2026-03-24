Nashville notes: The Opry's Bakersfield tribute + Parmalee's new radio tune

The second annual Diffie Classic is set for Sept. 21-22. It starts with a golf tournament at 12 Stones Crossing Golf Club in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and continues with a concert at the Nashville Palace. The event honors the late Joe Diffie. Proceeds will go to Nashville-based First Steps, a nonprofit that works with children with special needs.

Parmalee's new radio single is "God Knew Better," their follow-up to their #1 "Cowgirl."

Vince Gill, Paul Franklin and The Gatlin Brothers are booked to play the Grand Ole Opry May 28 as part of a special tribute to the Bakersfield sound.

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