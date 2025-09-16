Nashville notes: Opry Community Day + 'Every Piece' from Hunter Hayes

By Stephen Hubbard

You can check out the new string version of Morgan Wade's "Hardwood Floor" now. It's a new variation on the closing track from her The Party is Over (recovered) album.

The Grand Ole Opry will host Opry Community Day on Oct. 5, inviting Tennessee residents with a valid ID to a free guided backstage tour of the iconic venue. There will be live music, face painting, games, dancing and food trucks, as well.
Hunter Hayes will drop his new track, "Every Piece," and its accompanying music video on Friday.

