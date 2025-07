Luke Combs' new song, "Back in the Saddle," will be out July 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday for Cole Swindell and Chris Lane's Jan. 16 show at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Rock the Block concert is the kickoff for the annual Barrett-Jackson collector car auction.

July 23 will be Zac Brown Band Day at Boston's Fenway Park, in honor of the band's 14 sell-outs there and holding the record for most tickets sold in Fenway concert history.

