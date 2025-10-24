Nashville notes: Mitchell Tenpenny's 'Therapy' + Jake Owen's 'Dreams'

By Stephen Hubbard

Mitchell Tenpenny's new song, "Therapy," is set to drop Oct. 31. You can check out the wacky visuals Mitchell's come up with to promote the track on his socials. The first clip is set in an office and involves a character named Greg. Stay tuned to see what's next.

Maren Morris' music video for "Beat the Devil" is out now. It features scenes from Sheriff Country; the song was created to promote the new CBS show.

Jake Owen's new album, Dreams to Dream, is set to be released Nov. 7.

