Nashville notes: Margo Price's Loretta Lynn tribute + Janie Fricke's lost albums

You can check out the new live version of "Trailblazer" from Reba McEntire's show at Music City Rodeo back in May, complete with a surprise appearance by Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson.

Three rare albums from two-time CMA female vocalist of the year Janie Fricke are available on streaming services for the first time ever. Bouncin' Back, Tributes to My Heroes, and Roses & Lace were recorded between 2000 and 2008.

Margo Price's new album, Hard Headed Woman, is out now. It's the first time she's recorded in Nashville. On Friday night she'll celebrate by playing the Grand Ole Opry in a dress that belonged to Loretta Lynn.

