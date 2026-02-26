Nashville notes: Maddie & Tae talk to Dr. Phil + Luke Combs' solo 'Ordinary'

Maddie & Tae discuss putting their career as a duo on pause in the latest edition of The Dr. Phil Podcast. You can watch the conversation on YouTube.

You can check out Filmore's performance of "Yeehaw" on The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube. It's from his new album, Atypical.

"Didn't have [Alex Warren] with me this time but hopefully I did Ordinary justice," Luke Combs wrote on his socials, referring to his 2025 collab with the pop star at Lollapalooza. Luke's solo version from the Georgia Theatre is available on YouTube.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.