Nashville notes: Luke Bryan grants wishes + RaeLynn's "Honky Tonk"

Teen newcomer Maddox Watson launches his I Need a Truck Tour September 7 in Richmond, Virginia. Presales are underway now, before tickets become available to the public on Friday, the same day his First Dance (The After Party) deluxe EP drops.

Tuesday is World Wish Day and to celebrate, American Idol judge Luke Bryan made two young fans' wishes come true. You can relive the moments on ABC's Good Morning America.

RaeLynn's releasing her new song, "Heaven Is a Honky Tonk," on Friday, May 9, as she returns to her original label, The Valory Music Co. This summer, she hits the road with Jason Aldean on this Full Throttle Tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.