Nashville notes: Keith Urban's Aussie surprise + Ingrid Andress' 'Tattoos'

You can check out the music video for Kip Moore's new track, "Faith in the Wind," on YouTube. It follows "Levee," the first release from his new album, Reason to Believe, which drops May 29.

Ingrid Andress drops her new track, "Tattoos," on Friday, ahead of the launch of her six-stop Low-Key Sessions tour, which kicks off May 8 in the Cincinnati area.

Ethan Calway is the first-ever recipient of the Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship, a partnership with the Tamworth Country Music Festival to help break an up-and-coming Australian artist internationally. As part of the prize, Calway will come to Nashville to record in Keith's studio, The Sound. You can watch the superstar surprise him with the news on Instagram.

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