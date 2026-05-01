Nashville notes: Joe Nichols' 'High Notes' + Takoda Brice's debut

Joe Nichols' new track, "High Notes," is a nod to Hank Williams Sr. and shares its title with the name of Hank Williams Jr.'s 1982 album. It's the third preview of Joe's next record, following "Fighting the Good Fight" and "Goodbyes Are Hard to Listen To."

Lee Brice's oldest son, Takoda Brice, stars in his dad's new video for "Truck Bed Mixtape," which is out now.

Chris Janson performed his top 10 hit, "Me & a Beer," live from his home state of Missouri Friday on the Today show as part of the Route 66 Centennial Kick-Off Celebration.

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