Nashville notes: Dwight Yoakam's ZZ Top tour + Vincent Mason's morning debut

By Stephen Hubbard

Vincent Mason made his morning TV debut on Tuesday's Today show. You can check out his performance of his breakthrough hit, "Wish You Well," online.

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions inducted Dolly Parton into its Hall of Fame Monday at its annual expo in Orlando.

Dwight Yoakam will launch the Dos Amigo Tour with ZZ Top March 26, 2026, in Brookings, South Dakota. They'll play 15 shows before wrapping May 23, 2026, in Huntington, West Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday.

