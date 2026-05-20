Nashville notes: Cody Johnson's NRG 'Welcome' + The Bellamys' guests

John Anderson and Big & Rich will be The Bellamy Brothers' special guests during their June 25 show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

The National Amusement Park Historical Association has named Dollywood the top theme park in the U.S. following its 40th annual NAPHA Amusement Park and Attractions Survey.

You can check out Cody Johnson's version of "Welcome to the Show" from his recent season-closing sold-out appearance at RodeoHouston. It now holds the record as the largest concert ever at NRG Stadium.

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